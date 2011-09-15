New Music: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - 'Witch Hunt Suite For World War III'

Like "Round and Round" before it, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti's "Witch Hunt Suite for World War III" has an extensive history: it began life on September 11, 2001, when Pink started recorded what would become a 16-minute synth opus. Fans of the superb Before Today will find plenty to love here -- if it were released as a new five-track EP instead of a single "piece," no one would bat an eye -- though, fair warning, between the '80s found footage of the accompanying video lies some fairly intense 9/11 imagery. The squeamish should skip directly to the amazing Batman/Ariel sequence at the 12-minute mark.

("Witch Hunt..." is out now on 4AD)

Previously: Live: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti at the Echoplex | PS22 Chorus covers "Round and Round"