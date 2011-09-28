New Music: Sundress - 'Derelict'

You can certainly file Sundress in the embarrassingly large "2k11 bands with summer-related noun-based names" folder, but don't put them too far back: "Derelict," with its rush of electric guitars and an actual attempts at coherent pop structure and dynamics, will keep you pressing play. The track draws a lot on Grizzly Bear's haunting distance, almost to a fault, at least until the huge, wonderful Britpop chorus. Then all's well, though the song's probably still too bleak for end-of-season barbeques -- summer name or not.

Derelict by SUNDRESS