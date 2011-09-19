This Week's Shows: Big Moves, Laura Marling, Junior Boys



Big Moves / photo by David Greenwald

As usual, here are my recs for the week:

Monday: You can see three of L.A.'s best unsigned bands at the Bootleg Bar tonight: Big Moves, LA Font and yOya. Free! Go, and give them money.

Tuesday: Laura Marling and U.K. colleagues Alessi's Ark bring their must-see folk to the Troubadour.

Thursday: Systems Officer, a worth-your-time Pinback spin-off, plays the Echo.

Friday: Bright Eyes plays the appropriately melodramatic Hollywood Forever Cemetery; the Bird and the Bee's Inara George plays the Bootleg.

Saturday: Junior Boys bring their crooner-electro to the El Rey. "Banana Ripple," from spring's It's All True, remains a jam of the year contender.