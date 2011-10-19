Guest Mixtape: '80s Obscurities from Captured Tracks

I think I've made it pretty clear that Captured Tracks is my favorite label of the year. With '80s-inspired releases from Minks, Craft Spells, Beach Fossils, Blouse, etc., they've pretty much done no wrong for months now. I asked label head (and Blank Dogs frontman) Mike Sniper if he'd put together a few rare '80s jams for us and he delivered like 1997 Karl Malone. Hear his picks after the jump.

Happy Refugees - "Hamburger Boy"



The Great Plains - "The Way She Runs a Fever"

Tactics - "Second Language"

The Cleaners from Venus - "Only a Shadow/Krugerand Gladiators"

Zero Le Crêche - "Last Year's Wife" (12" Version)

Ceramic Hello - "Climatic Nouveaux"

The Servants - "Look Like a Girl"

Miracle Legion - "You're The One Lee" (one of Ryan Adams' favorite bands!)

Tools You Can Trust - "Sharpen the Tools"

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