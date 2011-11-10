New Music: Lucy Rose - 'Middle of the Bed'

Lucy Rose was Bombay Bicycle Club's duet partner on that lovely cover of "Video Games" I posted the other day, and the British singer's solo material is even better. "Middle of the Bed" shifts flawlessly from finely wrought folk to marble-smooth dream-pop and back in three minutes; it evokes White Ladder-era David Gray, LP2 Kings of Convenience, every band we like. Enjoy. (Also, hey, she's pretty! Congratulations, you have eyes.)

Lucy Rose - Middle Of The Bed by Lucy Rose

(Rose's Middle of the Bed EP is out now)

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