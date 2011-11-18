News + Links: Lambchop, Kisses, Jens Lekman



Kisses / photo by David Greenwald

* Lambchop will follow up 2008 classic OH (Ohio) with Mr. M, due Feb. 21 on Merge. Has it really been four years? Whatever the age, the band is the rare one that keeps getting better.

Lambchop - If Not I'll Just Die by MergeRecords

* Our friend Aquarium Drunkard is making some thorough Spotify playlists for Rhino Records. Find his thoughts on the Grateful Dead here.

* Kisses, my favorite disco-lounge duo, covered Robert Palmer's "Johnny and Mary."

Johnny and Mary (Robert Palmer Cover) by Kisses

* Princeton, another band in the Kisses orbit, will release Remembrances of Times To Come on February 21 on Hit City U.S.A. I've heard it; you're going to want to, too.

* Jens Lekman continues to tease his fourth LP, debuting another new song, "I Don't Know What to Do With This Information," at Maida Vale Studios. Here the full session at Point of Everything.

Jens Lekman - 'I Don't Know What To Do With This Information' (Maida Vale Session) by stripeyjumper