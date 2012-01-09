L.A. Shows: Princeton, FIDLAR, Masxs

Here are my picks for the week in Los Angeles show-going:

Monday, Jan. 9: Princeton's free residency kicks off at the Bootleg with TV Girl; chamber-folk act Seasons' free residency starts at the Echo. Highly recommend catching both bands this month.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Punk upstarts FIDLAR play the Smell.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Radiohead acolytes Masxs play the Bootleg Bar; Robert Schwartzman (of Phantom Planet) and Princeton spin-off Sleeping Bags are at the Satellite, free; the reasonably charming garage-rockers of La Sera play the Echo.

More dates on the monthly calendar after the jump. You can click the buttons below to add my picks to your feeds.