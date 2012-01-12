New Music: of Montreal - 'Dour Percentage'



Photo by Patrick Heagney

of Montreal's Paralytic Stalks -- the formerly bedroom-bound band's 11th album, by Wikipedia's measure -- is a largely successful marriage of frontman Kevin Barnes' psych-pop beginnings with his recent sexy dance parties. New single "Dour Percentage" splits the difference nicely, nodding to Bowie and Supertramp amid the leonine orgasms of Barnes' own inimitable pop ecstasy. Treat yourself below.

Dour Percentage by of Montreal

Paralytic Stalks is due Feb. 7 on Polyvinyl; see more dates on the 2012 album release calendar. The band's at the Wiltern on March 20.