Charles Latham - 'I'm Moving Back to My Parents' House'

"I know a place where rent is free," Charles Latham sings in "I'm Moving Back to My Parents' House," but his post-college malaise isn't the satirical Portlandia variety. Instead, the ramshackle folk effort takes a sincere approach strengthened by its '50s pop shoo-bops: "How, how long until things get weird?/Till we're arguing about my curfew, till I'm stealing beer?" Not very long, pal. It's an anthem for our times, as well as a tune that'd charm on any subject. Here more Latham on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://charleslatham.bandcamp.com/track/im-moving-back-to-my-parents-house">I'm Moving Back to My Parent's House by Charles Latham and His Disasters</a>

Previously: Charles Latham - "Come Clean"