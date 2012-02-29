Video: The-Dream - 'Roc'

The-Dream throws a BBQ. It's the first single from the radio killer's delayed The Love IV, which The-Dream says has been held back because he keeps writing songs: "We came up with the name of the tour, and then immediately after that, I said, 'I'm gonna write a song called "Kill The Lights" so it goes with the tour,'" he told Billboard. "That turned into three other songs, and now I have a 'Kill the Lights' CD that may come out. So it was like, 'Oh my God!' I just keep putting myself in these predicaments." He's also playing two SXSW shows, including Pitchfork's(!), which will mark the first and probably only time in history he'll be in a room with Fiona Apple. ("Dave, why are you posting about The-Dream?!" Because he's terrific.)