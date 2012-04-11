Video: Elliott Smith - Bumbershoot Festival 2000

I wasn't around to see Elliott Smith's 2000 tour, but what remains of the shows is revelatory: the finest musician of his generation turns bedroom ballads into propulsive full-band jams, giving edge even to the more boldly produced efforts of XO and Figure 8. Here's a full hour of Smith tearing through his catalog; you're going to want to go full screen for this.

There are a number of audio bootlegs from this tour. This Roseland Theatre recording is a good starting point.

Elliott Smith - "Needle in the Hay" (live, electric): mp3

Get an exhaustive guide to Elliott Smith on his Rawkblog archives page.

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