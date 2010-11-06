Elliott Smith
Since almost the beginning of my years as a music fan, Elliott Smith has been my absolute favorite. Thanks to his untimely death, a confusing label situation and the sheer amount of material he left behind -- official, live and otherwise -- wading through isn't exactly easy. Yet, to me, it's no less relevant than Bob Dylan's Basement Tapes or Neil Young's Archives within the context of his career, and much of this blog has been an effort to archive, curate and share this material and Smith's work in general. On this page, you'll find a complete list of links to my Elliott Smith posts and compilations as well as non-Rawkblog resources. This is a work in progress -- please send your own links, videos, songs, whatever you can.
Music:
Elliott Smith - A Proper Introduction 22-track compilation
Elliott Smith - The Complete Live Covers
Elliott Smith - Complete Unreleased Songs: Live Recordings
Bootleg: Elliott Smith - 6.02.98 Stockholm, Sweden
A Rough Guide to Elliott Smith's New Moon
News:
2010: The Playlist reviews Searching For Elliott Smith doc
Roger Waters defaces Smith memorial wall
2009: Kill Rock Stars reissuing two Smith classics
2007: Autumn De Wilde discusses Elliott Smith book
First Look: Autumn De Wilde's Elliott Smith
Remembrances:
Elliott Smith, 7 Years Gone
Elliott Smith, 6 Years Gone
Elliott Smith, 5 Years Gone
Further resources:
Sweet Adeline: Official site and fan community
Elliott Smith concert bootlegs on Archive.org
Official MySpace
Heatmiser 1996 Interview video
Videos:
Beck plays "Alameda" and "Ballad of Big Nothing" at tribute concert