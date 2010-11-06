Since almost the beginning of my years as a music fan, Elliott Smith has been my absolute favorite. Thanks to his untimely death, a confusing label situation and the sheer amount of material he left behind -- official, live and otherwise -- wading through isn't exactly easy. Yet, to me, it's no less relevant than Bob Dylan's Basement Tapes or Neil Young's Archives within the context of his career, and much of this blog has been an effort to archive, curate and share this material and Smith's work in general. On this page, you'll find a complete list of links to my Elliott Smith posts and compilations as well as non-Rawkblog resources. This is a work in progress -- please send your own links, videos, songs, whatever you can.

Music:

Elliott Smith - A Proper Introduction 22-track compilation

Elliott Smith - The Complete Live Covers

Elliott Smith - Complete Unreleased Songs: Live Recordings

Bootleg: Elliott Smith - 6.02.98 Stockholm, Sweden

A Rough Guide to Elliott Smith's New Moon

News:

2010: The Playlist reviews Searching For Elliott Smith doc

Roger Waters defaces Smith memorial wall

2009: Kill Rock Stars reissuing two Smith classics

2007: Autumn De Wilde discusses Elliott Smith book

First Look: Autumn De Wilde's Elliott Smith

Remembrances:

Elliott Smith, 7 Years Gone

Elliott Smith, 6 Years Gone

Elliott Smith, 5 Years Gone

Further resources:

Sweet Adeline: Official site and fan community

Elliott Smith concert bootlegs on Archive.org

Official MySpace

Heatmiser 1996 Interview video

Videos:

Beck plays "Alameda" and "Ballad of Big Nothing" at tribute concert