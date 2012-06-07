New Music: Jens Lekman - 'Erica America'
It's finally here: the Jens Lekman album announcement. I Know What Love Isn't is due Sept. 4 on Secretly Canadian. From the tracklist, it looks like it'll be the melancholy relationship album (a la When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog) he's been promising, with live favorites "Every Little Hair Knows Your Name" and "I Want a Pair of Cowboy Boots" in the lineup. And "Erica America," a lovely, sample-free song that shows Lekman's fully grown confidence in live instrumentation. Listen above.
I Know What Love Isn't tracklist:
Every Little Hair Knows Your Name
Erica America
Become Someone Else's
Some Dandruff On Your Shoulder
She Just Don't Want To Be With You Anymore
I Want A Pair Of Cowboy Boots
The World Moves On
The End Of The World Is Bigger Than Love
I Know What Love Isn't
Every Little Hair Knows Your Name