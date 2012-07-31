New Music: Moostache, Wrapping Paper, States

Moostache's debut, Anything, Alone, finds the Huntington Beach band following the scrappy guitar tradition of a number of local heroes -- the Henry Clay People, the World Record, pretty much any L.A. act that's ever made it onto Aquarium Drunkard. (Love you, dude.) The album's a winning set of fuzzy riffs and post-Buddy Holly melodies, but I like them best in sentimental mode on "EOS," a not-quite ballad with a wounded melody that recalls dear, departed indie-pop heroes Pants Yell! (Anything, Alone is out now on Bandcamp)

Moostache - "EOS": mp3

Robert Pollard still breathes, but there are others keeping the power-pop torch burning. Chief among them: Wrapping Paper, a sunny, lo-fi project led by Crazy Tim. The band's You Could Appear Anywhere EP, only its third official release, shimmers in the summer heat like an exceptionally well-maintained '72 Trans Am. (Get the EP for $1.99 from Giantship Records)

Wrapping Paper - "You Could Appear Anywhere": mp3

We need more bands like Paramore. States is one of those bands. The new group -- full of emo scene veterans -- borrows just enough from Hayley Williams & Co. for debut set Room to Run to sound like contemporaries, not rip-offs (though on songs such as "Everlasting," they come pretty close). It's an album of enthusiastic, riff-heavy pop-rock with enough gloss for the radio and enough passion for you not to care. (Room To Run is out now on Tooth & Nail)

Want new music delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for Mercury Music, our Digital Record Club, and get your first month free.