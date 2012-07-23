Rawkblog Presents, Episode 1: Pitchfork Fest

For the first-ever Rawkblog podcast, Rawkblog Presents, I talked to writers/thinkers/geniuses Chris Ott and Paul De Revere about this year's Pitchfork Music Festival, the rise of Grimes and cloud-rap, One Week One Band, indie-rock generational divides and everyone's picks of the best things to listen to/watch/etc. for the week. You can watch our Google Hangout above and download the audio podcast below. What do you think? What should we talk about next? Let me know.

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Download: Rawkblog Presents Episode 001: Pitchfork Fest

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