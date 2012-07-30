Mark Humphrey, screenwriter, law student and my former colleague at the UCLA Daily Bruin, joins Rawkblog Presents to discuss blockbuster film The Dark Knight Rises. We cover its successes and failures, its place in Nolan's Batman trilogy, and the future of superhero movies. Watch Episode 2 above or download it below.

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Download: Rawkblog Presents, Episode 2: The Dark Knight Rises (Mark Humphrey)

Previously: Episode 1, Pitchfork Fest (Chris Ott, Paul De Revere)

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