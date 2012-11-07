Premiere: ARMS - 'Fleeced' Video, Live at Waynestock II

If you made it to Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's Waynestock II in March -- our annual SXSW unofficial day party -- you probably heard the blistering sounds of ARMS, who left our recording gear so fried only this video made it out alive. Thanks to Max and Jeremy for shooting and our sponsors for making it possible. We're planning next year's already -- email me at rawkblog at gmail dot com if you'd like to help out. ARMS' modern classic, Summer Skills, came out on vinyl earlier this year.

Related: Photos from Waynestock II

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