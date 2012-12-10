2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year

One track per artist. What a year. I like when Jay-Z raps about his daughter.

1. DIIV - "How Long Have You Known"

2. Carly Rae Jepsen - "Call Me Maybe"

3. Jens Lekman - "I Want a Pair of Cowboy Boots"

4. Sky Ferreira - "Everything is Embarrassing"

5. Usher - "Climax"

6. Frank Ocean - "Sweet Life"

7. Hospitality - "Eighth Avenue"

8. Swearin' - "Kenosha"

9. R. Kelly - "Feelin' Single"

10. Fiona Apple - "Anything We Want"

11. Rick Ross ft. Dr. Dre and Jay-Z - "3 Kings"

12. Cloud Nothings - "Stay Useless"

13. Sally Shapiro - "What Can I Do"

14. Jay-Z ft. B.I.C. - "Glory"

15. Sweet Hearts - "Dear Sweet Heart"

16. Grimes - "Genesis"

17. Taylor Swift - "Stay Stay Stay"

18. Memoryhouse - "Punctum"

19. Grizzly Bear – “Yet Again”

20. Violens - "Totally True"

21. Jessica Pratt - "Half Twain the Jesse"

22. Big Deal - "Cool Like Kurt"

23. Haim - "Forever"

24. Goldroom - "Fifteen"

25. Alphabet Backwards - "Big Top"

26. Dude York – “The Lake”

27. Japandroids - "The Nights of Wine and Roses"

28. First Aid Kit - "Emmylou"

29. Kitty Pryde ft. Dante - "Ay Shawty: THE SHREKONING"

30. Mansions on the Moon - "Leaves Fall"

31. Tennis - "Traveling"

32. Kanye West - "White Dress"

33. Ravens & Charms - "Division Street"

34. Allo Darlin' - "Europe"

35. Dirty Projectors - "Unto Caesar"

36. Beth Orton - "Dawn Chorus"

37. Projectionists - "I Never Wanted Anything"

38. Standard Fare - "Darth Vadar"

39. Lotus Plaza – “Monoliths”

40. Freelance Whales - "Spitting Image"

41. Will Stratton - "If You Wait Long Enough"

42. Divine Fits – “Baby Get Worse”

43. Grand Resort - "Night is Dark"

44. Kendrick Lamar - "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst"

45. Pianissimo Brothers – “Rainbow Connection”

46. Of Montreal – “Dour Percentage”

47. States – “Versus the Mirror”

48. Rufus Wainwright – “Out of the Game”

49. Best Coast – “My Life”

50. The Eastern Sea – “Wasn’t For Love”

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