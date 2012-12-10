2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year
One track per artist. What a year. I like when Jay-Z raps about his daughter.
1. DIIV - "How Long Have You Known"
2. Carly Rae Jepsen - "Call Me Maybe"
3. Jens Lekman - "I Want a Pair of Cowboy Boots"
4. Sky Ferreira - "Everything is Embarrassing"
5. Usher - "Climax"
6. Frank Ocean - "Sweet Life"
7. Hospitality - "Eighth Avenue"
8. Swearin' - "Kenosha"
9. R. Kelly - "Feelin' Single"
10. Fiona Apple - "Anything We Want"
11. Rick Ross ft. Dr. Dre and Jay-Z - "3 Kings"
12. Cloud Nothings - "Stay Useless"
13. Sally Shapiro - "What Can I Do"
14. Jay-Z ft. B.I.C. - "Glory"
15. Sweet Hearts - "Dear Sweet Heart"
16. Grimes - "Genesis"
17. Taylor Swift - "Stay Stay Stay"
18. Memoryhouse - "Punctum"
19. Grizzly Bear – “Yet Again”
20. Violens - "Totally True"
21. Jessica Pratt - "Half Twain the Jesse"
22. Big Deal - "Cool Like Kurt"
23. Haim - "Forever"
24. Goldroom - "Fifteen"
25. Alphabet Backwards - "Big Top"
26. Dude York – “The Lake”
27. Japandroids - "The Nights of Wine and Roses"
28. First Aid Kit - "Emmylou"
29. Kitty Pryde ft. Dante - "Ay Shawty: THE SHREKONING"
30. Mansions on the Moon - "Leaves Fall"
31. Tennis - "Traveling"
32. Kanye West - "White Dress"
33. Ravens & Charms - "Division Street"
34. Allo Darlin' - "Europe"
35. Dirty Projectors - "Unto Caesar"
36. Beth Orton - "Dawn Chorus"
37. Projectionists - "I Never Wanted Anything"
38. Standard Fare - "Darth Vadar"
39. Lotus Plaza – “Monoliths”
40. Freelance Whales - "Spitting Image"
41. Will Stratton - "If You Wait Long Enough"
42. Divine Fits – “Baby Get Worse”
43. Grand Resort - "Night is Dark"
44. Kendrick Lamar - "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst"
45. Pianissimo Brothers – “Rainbow Connection”
46. Of Montreal – “Dour Percentage”
47. States – “Versus the Mirror”
48. Rufus Wainwright – “Out of the Game”
49. Best Coast – “My Life”
50. The Eastern Sea – “Wasn’t For Love”
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