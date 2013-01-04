2013 Album Release Calendar

Welcome to Rawkblog's yearly album release calendar. All dates, titles and so on are subject to change: this page is updated semi-weekly and will strive to be as accurate as possible. If it's not, let me know. Albums released on Bandcamp and so on during odd dates will be placed under "Misc/Digital Releases" so we can remember they came out this year. Release dates seem more up-in-the-air than ever these days, so albums will join this list when the day looks locked down. Thanks to Consequence of Sound, Insound, Pitchfork and others for originally reporting many of these dates.

As always, this is a list of albums I'm personally interested in hearing, not an exhaustive record. Let me help you keep up: join Rawkblog's mailing list and I'll share my current favorites with you once a month.

Misc./Digital Releases

(To come)

January 8

FIDLAR - FIDLAR (Mom + Pop)

Solange – True (Terrible Records)

Paint Branch - I Wanna Live (Bandcamp)

January 15

A$AP Rocky – Long.Live.A$AP (RCA)

Christopher Owens (ex-Girls) – Lysandre (Fat Possum)

Holopaw – Academy Songs, Volume 1 (Misra)

Yo La Tengo – Fade (Matador)

January 22

Foxygen - We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic (Jagjaguwar)

Toro Y Moi – Anything In Return (Carpark)

Ra Ra Riot – Beta Love (Barsuk)

Blue Hawaii – Untogether (Arbutus)

January 29

Local Natives - Hummingbird (Frenchkiss)

Mice Parade – Candela (Fat Cat)

February 5

Jim James (My Morning Jacket) – Regions of Light and Sound of God (ATO)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – II (Jagjaguwar)

Little Wings - Last (Rad!)

Frightened Rabbit - Pedestrian Verse (Warner/Canvasback)

Eels - Wonderful, Glorious (E Works)

Hayden - Us Alone (Arts & Crafts)

Ron Sexsmith - Forever Endeavor

Night Beds - Country Sleep (Dead Oceans)

February 8

Darlings - Perfect Trip (vinyl release/Bandcamp)

February 12

Azealia Banks – Broke With Expensive Taste (Universal)

Foals – Holy Fire (Warner)

Millionyoung – Variable (Old Flame Records)

Fear of Men - Early Fragments (Kanine)

February 15

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – We The Common (Ribbon Music)

February 18

Atoms For Peace – Amok (XL)

February 19

Iceage – You’re Nothing (Matador)

Jamie Lidell – Jamie Lidell (Warp)

Beach Fossils – Clash the Truth (Captured Tracks)

Mark Kozelek – Like Rats (Caldo Verde)

Pam Shaffer - It Is Happening Again

February 26

Sally Shapiro – Somewhere Else (Paper Bag)

Mount Moriah – Miracle Temple (Merge)

Mister Lies - Mowgli (Lefse)

Reason To Believe – The Songs Of Tim Hardin (Full Time Hobby)

March 5

Cave Singers – Naomi (Jagjaguwar)

Still Corners – Strange Pleasures (Sub Pop)

The ACBs - Little Leaves (High Dive Records)

March 12

Sound City – Real to Reel (Dave Grohl film soundtrack) (Roswell Recordings)

Chalk and Numbers - Parade EP

March 19

William Tyler - Impossible Truth (Merge)

Phosphorescent - Muchacho (Dead Oceans)

Justin Timberlake - The 20/20 Experience (RCA)

Low - The Invisible Way (Sub Pop)

March 26

The Strokes - Comedown Machine (RCA)

Wavves - Afraid of Heights (Mom + Pop)

Matty Fasano - The Barn (GODMODE)

April 2

Mudhoney - Vanishing Point (Sub Pop)

Telekinesis - Dormarion (Merge)

Barren Girls - Hell Hymns EP (Merge)

Flaming Lips - The Terror (Warner)

Rilo Kiley - Rkives (Little Record Company)

April 9

British Sea Power - Machineries of Joy (Rough Trade)

Kurt Vile - Walkin' On a Pretty Daze (Matador)

Paramore – Paramore (Fueled by Ramen)

April 13

The Knife - Shaking the Habitual (Mute)

April 16

Iron & Wine - Ghost on Ghost (Nonesuch)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Mosquito (Interscope)

April 23

Phoenix - Bankrupt! (Glassnote)

April 30

Hands - Synesthesia (Kill Rock Stars)

Ola Podrida - Ghosts Go Blind (Western Vinyl)

Sun Kil Moon & The Album Leaf – Perils From the Sea (Caldo Verde)

Akron/Family - Sub Verses (Dead Oceans)

May 7

Vampire Weekend – Modern Vampires of the City (XL)

May 14

Eluvium - Nightmare Ending (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

June 4

Big Deal - June Gloom (Mute)

July 7

Jay Z - Magna Carta... Holy Grail (Roc Nation)

July 9

Midnight Juggernauts - Uncanny Valley (Siberia)

Speedy Ortiz - Major Arcana (Carpark)

Twin Peaks - Sunken (Autumn Tone)

July 23

Divine Fits - "Ain't That the Way" / "Chained to Love" 12" (Merge)

Mean Lady - Love Now (Fat Possum)

Jackson Scott - Melbourne (Fat Possum)

Honey Ltd. - The Complete LHI Recordings (Light in the Attic Records)

July 29

AlunaGeorge - Body Music (Island)

Sampha - Dual EP (Young Turks)

Annie - The A&R EP (Pleasure Masters)

Aug. 6

MINKS - Tides End (Captured Tracks)

Superhumanoids - Exhibitionists (Innovative Leisure)

Sarah Lee Guthrie / Johnny Irion - Wassiac Way (Redeye Label)

Aug. 13

Washed Out - Paracosm (Sub Pop)

Chastity Belt - No Regrets (Help Yourself)

Aug. 20

Braids - Flourish // Perish (Arbutus/Full Time Hobby/Flemish Eye)

Julia Holter - Loud City Song (Domino)

Julianna Barwick - Nepenthe (Dead Oceans)

No Age - An Object (Sub Pop)

Porcelain Raft - Permanent Signal (Secretly Canadian)

Pure Bathing Culture - Moon Tides (Partisan)

Sarah Neufeld - Hero Brother (Constellation)

Shigeto - No Better Time Than Now (Ghostly)

Superchunk - I Hate Music (Merge)

Bent Shapes - Feels Weird (Redeye)

Laura Veirs - Warp and Weft (Raven Marching Band)

Still Life Still - Mourning Trance (Arts & Crafts)

Earl Sweatshirt - Doris

Travis - Where You Stand

Mark Kozelek / Desertshore - Mark Kozelek and Desertshore (Caldo Verde)

Aug. 23

Bob Dylan - Another Self Portrait (1969-1971)

Aug. 26

Disappears - Era EP (Kranky)

Aug. 27

Big Sean - Hall of Fame (Def Jam/GOOD)

Dent May - Warm Blanket (Paw Tracks)

The Dodos - Carrier (Polyvinyl)

Belle & Sebastian - Third Eye Centre (b-sides collection) (Matador)

September 3

Califone - Stitches (Dead Oceans)

Chelsea Wolfe - Pain is Beauty (Sargent House)

Neko Case - The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You (ANTI-)

Nine Inch Nails - Hesitation Marks (Columbia)

Okkervil River - The Silver Gymnasium (ATO)

John Legend - Love in the Future (G.O.O.D.)

The Stepkids - Troubadour (Stones Throw)

Ariana Grande - Yours Truly (Universal Republic)

September 10

ARMS - EP2 (Paper Garden)

Body/Head (Kim Gordon) - Coming Apart (Matador)

Delorean - Apar (True Panther/Mushroom Pillow)

Emiliana Torrini - Tookah (Rough Trade)

Goldfrapp - Tales of us (Mute)

Janelle Monae - The Electric Lady (Bad Boy/Universal)

Kaskade - Atmosphere

Arctic Monkeys - AM (Domino)

London Grammar - If You Wait (Columbia)

FKA twigs - EP 2 (Young Turks)

Holy Ghost! - Dynamics (DFA)

September 17

Bill Callahan - Dream River (Drag City)

Blouse - Imperium (Captured Tracks)

MGMT - MGMT (Columbia)

The Roots/Elvis Costello - Wise Up Ghost (Blue Note)

Daedelus - Drown Out (Anticon)

Lake - The World Is Real (K)

Islands - Ski Mask

Keep Shelly In Athens - At Home (Cascine)

Mum - Smilewound

The Sadies - Internal Sounds

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Fly By Wire (Polyvinyl)

Jessy Lanza - Pull My Hair Back (Hyperdub)

September 24

Au Revoir Simone - Move In Spectrums (Instant)

CHVRCHES - The Bones of What You Believe (Glassnote)

Frankie Rose - Herein Wild

Icona Pop - This Is... Icona Pop

Mazzy Star - Seasons of Your Day (Rhymes of An Hour)

Oh Land - Wish Bone

Pink Martini - Get Happy

Haerts - Hemiplegia EP (Columbia)

Drake - Nothing Was the Same (OVO/Young Money Cash Money/Republic)

September 30

Justin Timberlake - The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2 (RCA)

Haim - Days Are Gone (Columbia)

Danny Brown - Old (Fool's Gold)

Those Darlins - Blur The Line

Lord - Pure Heroine (Universal Republic)

October 1

Brendan Canning - You Gots 2 Chill

Blitzen Trapper - VII

Lorde - Pure Heroine

Quasi - Mole City

The Blow - The Blow

Yuck - Glow & Behold

Oneohtrix Point Never - R Plus Seven (Warp)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Little Moments EP

October 7

Lanterns on the Lake - Until the Colours Run

October 8

Anna Calvi - One Breath

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - The Speed of Things

Glasser - Interiors

Miley Cyrus - Bangerz

Of Montreal - Lousy with Sylvianbrian

Pusha T - My Name is My Name (G.O.O.D.)

Parquet Courts - Tally All The Things That You Broke (what's Your Rupture?)

Glasser - Interiors (True Panther)

October 15

The Dismemberment Plan - Uncanney Valley (Partisan)

Cass McCombs - Big Wheel and Others

Lucius - Wildewoman

Paul McCartney - New (Concord)

Tim Hecker - Virgins

October 22

Katy Perry - Prism (Capitol)

Polica - Shulamith (Mom + Pop)

Best Coast - Fade Away (Jewel City)

October 28

Body Parts - Fire Dream (Father/Daughter)

Kelly Clarkson - Wrapped in Red

October 29

Arcade Fire - TBA (Merge)

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan - UZU (Suicide Squeeze/Paper Bag)

Phosphorescent - Muchacho De Lujo (deluxe edition) (Dead Oceans)

November 5

M.I.A. - Matangi (Interscope)

Midlake - Antiphon

Cut Copy - Free Your Mind (Loma Vista/Modular)

Tennis - Small Sound EP (Communion)

November 11

Lady Gaga - ARTPOP (Interscope)

November 18

Rose Elinor Dougall - Future Vanishes EP (You)

November 26

Future - Honest

Shearwater - Fellow Travelers

November 29

Destroyer - Five Spanish Songs (Merge)