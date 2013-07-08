Katie and Allison Crutchfield - 'Oblivion' (Grimes Cover)

Indie rock's most formidable sisters (sorry, Haim) give the four-track guitar treatment to Grimes' already-classic electronic anthem. Allison and Katie play in Swearin' and Waxahatchee, respectively, bands that are miraculous punk saviors and likable-enough emo-confessional fare. Respectively. This cover was recorded for Rookie, the most enjoyable, empowering publication going right now.

Photo: Waxahatchee @ SXSW 2013 / credit: David Greenwald