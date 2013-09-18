Photos: Music Fest Northwest 2013

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We call just about anything a music festival these days, but Music Fest Northwest, Portland, Oregon's annual blow-out, stretches the limits a bit: generously, it's a micro-SXSW, with a handful of day parties (literally 4 or 5 across the whole week) and a city-wide venue take-over that, ideally, allows for running between theaters like a pokemon hunter. It didn't really work like that for me: I showed up at venues including the Aladdin Theater and Roseland Theater when the doors opened, watched the two bands they offered for the night and went home. Still! As an opportunity to see acts including Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Mount Eerie, John Vanderslice and CHVRCHES in smaller venues with warm vibes, it was a roaring success. I guess Really Good Show Week Northwest doesn't have the same ring to it. RSSers: click through for the photo gallery.