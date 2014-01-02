2013 Favorites: Songs of the Year
1. Ciara - "Body Party"
2. Justin Timberlake ft. Jay Z - "Suit & Tie"
3. Miley Cyrus - "We Can't Stop"
4. Ariana Grande - "Baby I"
5. Haim - "Don't Save Me"
6. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams - "Get Lucky"
7. Paramore - "Daydreaming"
8. Mariah Carey ft. Miguel - "#Beautiful"
9. Rhye - "The Fall"
10. Pusha T - "Numbers on the Boards"
11. Demi Lovato - "Heart Attack"
12. Vampire Weekend - "Diane Young"
13. Kanye West - "Blood on the Leaves"
14. CHVRCHES - "Recover"
15. Lorde - "Royals"
16. A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex - "Wild For the Night"
17. Robin Thicke - "Blurred Lines"
18. The Strokes - "One Way Trigger"
19. Arcade Fire - "Reflektor"
20. Kacey Musgraves - "Follow Your Arrow"
21. Kurt Vile - "Wakin on a Pretty Day"
22. M.I.A. - "Bad Girls"
23. AlunaGeorge - "Bad Idea"
24. The Dismemberment Plan - "Lookin"
25. London Grammar - "Wasting My Young Years"
26. Lady Gaga ft. R. Kelly - "Do What U Want"
27. Fifth Harmony - "Miss Movin' On"
28. Yo La Tengo - "The Point of It"
29. Laura Veirs - "White Cherry"
30. Caveman - "In the City"
31. Travis - "Boxes"
32. The-Dream - "Where Have You Been"
33. Smith Westerns - "3am Spiritual"
34. Mikal Cronin - "Shout It Out"
35. Drake - "Too Much"
36. The Blow - "From the Future"
37. ARMS - "Comfort"
38. Standard Fare - "Rumours"
39. Deerhunter - "T.H.M."
40. Typhoon - "Young Fathers"
You can hear these songs in Spotify and Rdio playlists. This list previously appeared in The Oregonian.
Photo: Paramore at SXSW 2013. Credit: David Greenwald
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