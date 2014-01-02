2013 Favorites: Songs of the Year

1. Ciara - "Body Party"

2. Justin Timberlake ft. Jay Z - "Suit & Tie"

3. Miley Cyrus - "We Can't Stop"

4. Ariana Grande - "Baby I"

5. Haim - "Don't Save Me"

6. Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams - "Get Lucky"

7. Paramore - "Daydreaming"

8. Mariah Carey ft. Miguel - "#Beautiful"

9. Rhye - "The Fall"

10. Pusha T - "Numbers on the Boards"

11. Demi Lovato - "Heart Attack"

12. Vampire Weekend - "Diane Young"

13. Kanye West - "Blood on the Leaves"

14. CHVRCHES - "Recover"

15. Lorde - "Royals"

16. A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex - "Wild For the Night"

17. Robin Thicke - "Blurred Lines"

18. The Strokes - "One Way Trigger"

19. Arcade Fire - "Reflektor"

20. Kacey Musgraves - "Follow Your Arrow"

21. Kurt Vile - "Wakin on a Pretty Day"

22. M.I.A. - "Bad Girls"

23. AlunaGeorge - "Bad Idea"

24. The Dismemberment Plan - "Lookin"

25. London Grammar - "Wasting My Young Years"

26. Lady Gaga ft. R. Kelly - "Do What U Want"

27. Fifth Harmony - "Miss Movin' On"

28. Yo La Tengo - "The Point of It"

29. Laura Veirs - "White Cherry"

30. Caveman - "In the City"

31. Travis - "Boxes"

32. The-Dream - "Where Have You Been"

33. Smith Westerns - "3am Spiritual"

34. Mikal Cronin - "Shout It Out"

35. Drake - "Too Much"

36. The Blow - "From the Future"

37. ARMS - "Comfort"

38. Standard Fare - "Rumours"

39. Deerhunter - "T.H.M."

40. Typhoon - "Young Fathers"

You can hear these songs in Spotify and Rdio playlists. This list previously appeared in The Oregonian.

Photo: Paramore at SXSW 2013. Credit: David Greenwald

More lists: 2012 Favorites: Songs of the Year | Lists Archive