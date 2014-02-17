Irvin Dally announces new EP
Los Angeles singer-songwriter Irvin Dally (formerly prefaced by a J.) will release a new EP of studio recordings soon, he says:
Received the masters for 5 new songs today.
It’s been in the works for a while now, since recording with Duane at Shangri-la Production in Kentucky fall 2013.
There’s no release date as of yet, but I’m looking forward to sharing the first recordings I’ve done in 3 years and the first project I’ve done in-studio.
1. Savanna
2. The Punch Bowl
3. Brown Sugar
4. I’ll Have Another
5. The Dancer
Dally played Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's 2012 SXSW party and I've been waiting for new music ever since. Guess I can wait a little longer.