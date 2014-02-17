Irvin Dally announces new EP

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Irvin Dally (formerly prefaced by a J.) will release a new EP of studio recordings soon, he says:

Received the masters for 5 new songs today.

It’s been in the works for a while now, since recording with Duane at Shangri-la Production in Kentucky fall 2013.

There’s no release date as of yet, but I’m looking forward to sharing the first recordings I’ve done in 3 years and the first project I’ve done in-studio.

1. Savanna

2. The Punch Bowl

3. Brown Sugar

4. I’ll Have Another

5. The Dancer