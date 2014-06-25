In the debut episode of the Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, co-hosts David Greenwald and Dom Sinacola -- yes, two adult males -- tackle Pretty Little Liars Season 5 Episode 3, "Surfing the Aftershocks," with a recap, some detective work and praise for Hanna Marin's hair decisions. Beware -- this episode is full of spoilers!



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Download: Pretty Little Grown Men Episode 1: Surfing The Aftershocks

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