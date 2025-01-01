-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E02
Mona goes back to her PLL rabbit hole, and Alli tries to figure out who she really is—a newly mature and responsible mom, or, um, a wildly reckless decision-maker?
Archives: 2019
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E01
The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast makes a triumphant return to recap Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and talk about the new show's themes of privilege, pressure, and (ahem) murder.
-
-
Flexbox gutters and negative margins, mostly solved
A riskier hack than it looks, but with a few extra steps, we can make (almost) perfect grid-style gutters for Flexbox.
-
-
Loading just-in-time CSS in the Body with WordPress
Getting into progressive CSS rendering with WordPress: easier than you're expecting.
-
-
Gmail is flagging non-HTTPS links in email for spam
Make sure your emails aren't landing in spam folders by updating your signature links.