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Episode 57: Pretty Little Liars S0618, 'Burn This'
A moving Spencer flashback, bridezilla Hanna and a mysterious garage.
Archives: David Greenwald
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Episode 56: Pretty Little Liars, S06E17
A grown-up wedding, Melissa red flags and a nasty but incompetent driver in "We All Have Baggage."
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Episode 55: 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6, Episode 16
Deeper into Radley, Mona's gambit, Aria's lies uncovered and much more.
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Episode 54: Pretty Little Liars, S06E15, 'Do Not Disturb'
Sara Harvey's wild secrets, Spaleb heats up and Emily's entrapped.
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Episode 53: Pretty Little Liars S06E14, 'New Guys, New Lies'
Our villain's new costume and Spencer and Caleb get serious.
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Episode 52: 'Pretty Little Liars' S06E13, the Spaleb has landed
A new A, a new ship, an angry Ezra.
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Episode 51: 'Pretty Little Liars' S6E12, 'Charlotte's Web'
We definitely ship Spaleb.
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Episode 50: 'Pretty Little Liars' leaps 5 years in S6E11
The Liars move 5 years forward to find Charlotte on the verge of freedom.
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Episode 49: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' 'The Hateful Eight'
Deconstructing the geek triumph and Tarantino's eighth bloody opus.
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An emotional review of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
What did you think about 'Star Wars'? is the wrong question. How did it make you feel?
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Episode 48: The Leftovers, Jessica Jones, Year-End Music Grousing
Did... Damon Lindelof do something good?
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Episode 47: Pretty Little Liars '5 Years Forward'
Breaking down the "5 Years Forward" special, from fashion updates to Mona's ferocious return.