Archives: The Canon Examined
The Canon, Examined: Hayden's "Skyscraper National Park"
The Canon, Examined: Weezer's "Pinkerton"
The Canon, Examined: Sufjan Stevens' "Michigan"
The Canon, Examined: Dave Matthews Band's "Lillywhite Sessions"
The Canon, Examined: Grant-Lee Phillips' "Mobilize"
The Canon, Examined: Beachwood Sparks' "Beachwood Sparks"
The Canon, Examined: Natalie Imbruglia
The Canon, Examined: Lullaby For The Working Class' "Blanket Warm"
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