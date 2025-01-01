Archives: Videos
The Dolphins make me cry
Video: "Stairway To Heaven" still the best song ever and not in some bullshit ironic way
The Roots watch 2girls1cup (and more importantly, jam with Al Green)
Video: The Pipettes - "Because It's Not Love (But It's Still a Feeling)"
Video: Autumn de Wilde discusses Elliott Smith, "Elliott Smith"
The new Snoop Dogg video is the greatest video of all time
Video: Public Image Ltd. - This Is Not A Love Song
Video: Luiz Bonfa, Joao Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim on the beach
Video: Paul Simon - "You Can Call Me Al"
Tonight in L.A.: Jens Lekman
Video: Destroyer, Final Fantasy and Cadence Weapon - "An Actor's Revenge"
Video: The Clientele - "Bookshop Casanova"
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