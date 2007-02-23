Live: Grizzly Bear @ Kerckhoff Grand Salon, UCLA - 2.22.07



All photos by David Greenwald



The second of two Grizzly Bear shows from this week was a mellowed-out 45-minute performance in UCLA's airy Kerckhoff Grand Salon. It may look familiar if you've been keeping up with the concert photos -- I saw the Decemberists' Colin Meloy there too.

Three in a row.

(Buy Yellow House from Warp Records)

Related: Live: Grizzly Bear at The Troubadour, 2.21.07

Related: Live: Grizzly Bear at Spaceland, 9.28.06

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I bring my camera to shows. For more photos and reviews, click below.