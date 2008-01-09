Holiday Songs V: Fiona Apple



Photo by Funky Rebel

Fiona Apple doesn't seem to be a happy camper. She's got chops though, and she shows 'em off on this deliciously cranky Jon Brion-backed version of "Frosty the Snowman" from a Largo performance from December '06. This is the last edition of Holiday Songs until next winter, so be sure to click through the rest while they're still available.

Fiona Apple - "Frosty the Snowman" (live at Largo, 12.19.06): mp3

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Holiday Songs will return next year. Click below for more seasonal charm.