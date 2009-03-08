The Week In Rawk, 3.08.09

This week's edition brought to you by the happiest dog ever (at left), photographed by me on my way to Melrose last night.

Ryan Adams has a new book -- yes, already. St. Vincent premiered two Actor songs at Noise Pop and we have the videos.

I went Deeper Into Movies with Watchmen, took a First Look at Asobi Seksu's excellent Hush and listed five Bands To Watch this year.

And I posted photos from power-pop newcomers Wild Light's El Rey gig as well as Le Switch's WHERE performance.

***

The Week in Rawk: Last week's finest hour. Click below for more.