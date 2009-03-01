Video: Grizzly Bear - "Deep Blue Sea" (Live at BAM, 2.28.09)

Last night, Grizzly Bear debuted a number of Veckatimest songs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, along with the able backing of the Brooklyn Orchestra. From the looks of things, this was one for the ages -- and there's already a solid bootleg of the whole show over at You Ain't No Picasso. As my years of Dave Matthews Band fandom have taught me, the better bootlegs usually take a few days to surface, so keep an eye out. Veckatimest is due May 26. [Video via Gorilla Vs. Bear]

Related: Live: Grizzly Bear at The Troubadour, 2.21.07

Related: Live: Grizzly Bear at Spaceland, 9.28.06