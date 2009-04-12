Live: The Boat People @ Spaceland, 3.28.09

All photos by David Greenwald

Opening for Chad VanGaalen and Women would be about as formidable as it gets for this writer, but Australian act the Boat People held their own, offering up a surprising set of slick, '60s-soaked guitar pop. Which makes them a good candidate to test some new gallery software, which you can try out below -- what do you think? Do you prefer the Thickbox gallery we've been using?

Related: Women at Spaceland | Chad VanGaalen at Spaceland