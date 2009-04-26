The Week In Rawk, 4.26.09: My Bloody Valentine, Jon Brion & More

Jamz: A First Look at great albums by Strand of Oaks and Japandroids.

Live: I saw My Bloody Valentine (pictured at left; photo by David Greenwald). My ears survived. Plus, we kinda covered Coachella without actually going.

Bootlegs: Radiohead's Thom Yorke previews acoustic takes on future In Rainbows songs in '05.

News: Jon Brion is in Funny People. Ravens & Chimes have four new songs in the can. And according to MTV News, Pharrell is working with the Clipse again! Huzzah.

Camera Obscurist: Woof!

***

Previously: More Weeks In Rawk