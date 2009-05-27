This Week In LA: Jens, Jens, Jens



Jens Lekman at the Henry Fonda Theater / photo by David Greenwald

And so much more. It's going to be an intense week of show-going and decision-making in Los Angeles; I've got Jens Lekman at the Echo tonight and Harlem Shakes with Passion Pit at the Echoplex on Friday with Thursday still up for grabs (Jens again, St. Vincent or an early bedtime, depending on my constitution). My recs after the jump -- who are you seeing?

5/27 Wednesday - Jens Lekman @ The Echo AND Sun Kil Moon (Mark Kozelek) @ The El Rey

5/28 Thursday - St. Vincent @ El Rey AND Jens Lekman @ The Echo AND Passion Pit w/ Harlem Shakes @ The Troubadour

5/29 Friday - Japandroids @ Silverlake Lounge AND Animal Collective @ The Wiltern AND Passion Pit w/ Harlem Shakes @ The Echoplex

Jens Lekman - "The Opposite of Hallelujah": mp3

Jens Lekman - "New Directions" (Live 2.15.08, new song): mp3

More upcoming shows on the LA Tour Dates calendar and more Jens posts/gushing here.