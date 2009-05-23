The Week In Rawk, 5.23.09: Bill, Bears, Bamboozle

New Music: Some serious recs by Bill Callahan, Very Truly Yours and Vincent Minor.

Live: Archival photos of 3Oh!3's uproarious Bamboozle Left 2008 performance. [Pictured at left; photo by David Greenwald]

Videos: A few this week: Grizzly Bear's GQ-ready "Two Weeks", the Henry Clay People's "Hand On My Shoulder" and Telekinesis' "Awkward Kisser."

News: Weezer has a new album coming in two months, says an otherwise reticent Rivers.

And!: Rawkblog contributor Cayla McCrae is alive and Twittering at the Sasquatch Music Festival, which kicked off about two hours ago. Check back later this weekend for photos and good vibes.