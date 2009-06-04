This Weekend In LA: Julie Doiron, Metric & More
I think I'm going to start doing this every week, folks -- a look at this weekend's recommended shows and a jump on gigs on the following Monday through Wednesday. Would this be helpful? As with all things Rawkblog, the gigs in question are professional recommendations only and not a laundry list.
Here's what we've got, after the jump -- your best bets look to be Julie Doiron tonight (I've posted on her poignant latest record) and a solid triple bill headlined by the can't-miss Constantines (pictured; photo by David Greenwald).
Thursday, 6/4 – Julie Doiron @ The Hotel Café
Friday, 6/5 – Clues @ The Echo AND Little Joy @ The Troubadour AND Jon Brion @ Largo
Monday, 6/8 – Metric @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, 6/9 – The Lemonheads @ Spaceland
Wednesday, 6/10 – The Constantines, Crystal Antlers and I Was A King @ The Echo
More: LA Tour Dates