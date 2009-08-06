This Weekend In LA: Jon & Nels!



Nels Cline with Wilco / photo by David Greenwald

In the end of 2007, I had the borderline-hedonistic pleasure of seeing Jon Brion and Wilco lead axe man Nels Cline duel to the guitar-soloing death at Largo. On Saturday, they'll do it again. Bring your sense of awe. Before that, though, macabre psych-pop weirdos the Black Heart Procession will play the Echo on Friday -- if you don't want to catch Jon by his lonesome, that is.

Previously: Live: Jon Brion & Nels Cline at Largo, 12.08.07 | More LA Dates