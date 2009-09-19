Harlem Shakes Break Up



Photo by David Greenwald

Brooklyn Vegan reports that album-of-the-year front-runners Harlem Shakes have broken up, which unfortunately my sources can confirm. Given that dudes just made the 80th best album of the decade, I can't say I'm happy about this -- too similar to the fate of Sea Snakes, who dropped an A+ debut album in 2004 and called it quits six months later. Todd "Guitar Face" Goldstein (pictured above) already has a solo album ready to go under the name ARMS, so hopefully we can expect more glory from at least some of these guys yet, but I think we can file this one as one of the more depressing R.I.P.'s of this fucking awful Summer of Death.

ARMS - "Kids Aflame": mp3

Previously: Harlem Shakes at the Echoplex, 5.29.09 | Top 100 Albums of the 2000s