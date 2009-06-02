Live: Harlem Shakes @ Echoplex, 5.29.09



All photos by David Greenwald

As I noted in yesterday's Passion Pit post, I made it out to the Echoplex on Friday for Harlem Shakes -- and they didn't disappoint. The band's debut, Technicolor Health, is an easy pick for a lofty perch on my year-end list -- it's full of dorky, exuberant, hide-and-seeking indie rock gems that sounded equally great live. During their too-brief opening set, Harlem Shakes ran through should-be hits such as "Natural Man" and "Strictly Game" while guitarist Todd Goldstein made the best guitar faces imaginable. Rooney would've said they were shoo-shoo-shakin'; somebody (anybody) should give them a headlining gig or 50.

Harlem Shakes - "Strictly Game": mp3

Previously: First Look: Harlem Shakes - "Technicolor Health" | Live: Passion Pit at the Echoplex, 5.29.09