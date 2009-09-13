The Week In Rawk, 9.13.09: For Your Blogger, Give Some Time

News + Links: Jens Lekman and Drew Barrymore: Pals!

New Music: Richard Hawley's hearty "For Your Lover, Give Some Time"; No Age's "You're A Target."

Tour Dates: Rose Melberg is coming to Los Angeles, huuuuuuuuugs!

Photos: The really good Bad Veins at Spaceland.

Also: I'm at work reporting on the MTV Video Music Awards, which means, for better or worse, live-Tweeting. And next week -- The Rawking Refuses To Stop!'s Top 100 Albums of the Decade. I know you know. Be here or be Pitchfork.