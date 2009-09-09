Tour Dates: Rose Melberg Finally Coming To Los Angeles
I can't tell you the last time Rose Melberg's Softies played Los Angeles, but Google reveals that they were here, at UCLA no less, in 1995, at least. If it's indeed been 14 years, the twee icon is finally, finally coming to remedy the Rose-less situation with a pair of shows on October 27, at Vacation Vinyl and the Echo Curio. Guys, this is like the My Bloody Valentine reunion, except probably way cheaper and definitely way prettier. I expect to see each and every one of you at both gigs or you're totally fired. More Rose dates after the jump. Her new record, which is great and I haven't had time to review yet, is due Sept. 22.
Oct 22, 2009 - Olympia, Washington
Northern - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 23, 2009 - Portland, Oregon
The Artistery - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 24, 2009 - Sacramento, California
Luigi's Fungarden - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 25, 2009 - Berkeley, California
924 Gilman St. - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 27, 2009 - Los Angeles, California
Vacation Vinyl - instore performance at 6 PM -
Oct 27, 2009 - Los Angeles, California
Echo Curio - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 28, 2009 - Santa Barbara, California
Biko's Garage - w/ Kellarissa
Oct 29, 2009 - San Francisco, California
Needles and Pens - w/ Kellarissa
Rose photo by Sarah Cass