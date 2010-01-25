Premiere: LA Font - "Bright Red Flame," "The Strangest Dream"

Echo Park newcomers LA Font play a brand of antagonistic cowpunk anchored by the I-V thump of bassist Greg Katz -- former Rawkblog contributor and an extremely talented musician/DJ/producer. But the center of attention on these songs is singer Danny "Ricky" Bobbe, a Montana transplant who, contrary to his band name, seems at odds with the Opening Ceremony-clad L.A. scene: "There were 8, 9, 10, 11 of them / dressed to be killed, like Princeton gentlemen / what was I to do?" Then again, that may be a dig at Vampire Weekend -- but I imagine a group called LA Font cares plenty about Oxford commas. Anyway: they're sneering, snotty, not quite Snooki. You can pump your fists with them tonight at the Airliner downtown at 10 p.m.

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LA Font - "Bright Red Flame": mp3

LA Font - "The Strangest Dream": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar