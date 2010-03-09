Rawkblog Is 5 :: New Theme Song!



Rawkblog banner, circa 2005



After five years of daily blogging as of last week, Rawkblog is ready for kindergarten, which is great because I need a nap. To celebrate our half-decade of existence, we have a brand-new theme song courtesy of Wrapping Paper, who wrote this wonderful track back when we were still The Rawking Refuses To Stop! and had an accompanying photoblog (now a Rawkblog column).

Wrapping Paper - "Rawkblog Theme": mp3

And for a trip down memory lane, a few of our greatest hits/favorite posts:

The Top 100 Albums of the 2000s

Critical Backlash: The Case for Ryan Adams

A Word About This Owl City Bullshit

Critical Backlash: The "Death" Of The Album

Critical Backlash: Why We Need OiNK

Elliott Smith: The Complete Live Covers (50+ songs including the Beatles, Big Star, etc.)

Elliott Smith: Complete Live Unreleased Songs

Live: Thom Yorke at the Orpheum

Blogosphere, if you'd like to buy me a birthday drink, I'll be at SXSW wearing a party hat. Ordinarily around this time of year, I'd do a pledge drive, but I'm going to take 2010 off because 1) my ads are actually making money for once 2) You should spend that cheddar on the Pepper Rabbit EPs. Deal? Hugs!