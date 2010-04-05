Pepper Rabbit, Happy Hollows Playing "No-Chella"



Photo by David Greenwald

Coachella's opted not to sell single-day tickets this year (which I've discussed), so if you're not shelling out for the three-day festival and looking for something to do in SoCal, Pomona College is throwing the not-to-shabby No-Chella festival on April 16. L.A. favorites Pepper Rabbit and Happy Hollows are on the bill, as well Sub Pop signees Avi Buffalo, Nobunny, Ezra Furman and the Harpoons and many more. Free! Peep the details here.

Previously: SXSW 2010: Pepper Rabbit | The Happy Hollows