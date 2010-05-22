Live: The National @ Wiltern, 5.21.10



Photo by Starbright31

Flickr user Starbright31 has a pretty epic set of shots from The National's show at the Wiltern last night. Click here to see 'em. Missed the boat on this one myself -- tight press list plus I saw the band at the venue on the Boxer tour, so I took a pass. Probably a mistake, huh? They're headlining again tonight, if you're looking for Silver Lake Jubilee alternatives.

Previously: First Look: The National - High Violet | All National Posts