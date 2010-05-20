New Music: Arcade Fire - "The Suburbs/Month of May" Clips

Apparently the musicians of Arcade Fire are Rawkblog readers -- they've taken my advice and decided to let us hear their next single. Precious, precious seconds of their next single. Stream it after the jump.

Update 5/26: The songs have been leaked as radio rips. Hear them below, until they get pulled. I'll wait to pass final judgment but in this form, I don't particularly like them.

"The Suburbs," or, "Something to Talk About" by Badly Drawn Boy:

Another song by c22113

"Month of May" or, "Boring American Girl," by Tom Petty:

This Band and its new song by c20917

("The Suburbs" b/w "Month of May" is probably due on June 1)

Previously: Critical Backlash: On The Arcade Fire, In Rainbows & The Viral Mistake | 2010 Album Release Calendar