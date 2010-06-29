New Music: Straight Up! - "Never Works" (ft. Adam & Darcie)
In case you were wondering what sad bastard twee-folkies Adam & Darcie sounded like after a few drinks with bedroom electro backing, the husband-and-wife duo's collab with live bandmate Straight Up! offers a convenient and extremely listenable answer. (A&D's album proper was, as you'll remember, a Rawkblog Best of '09 pick.)
Straight Up! - "Never Works": mp3
(More Straight Up! on Bandcamp, where you can buy the pictured Super Midnight EP; "Never Works" is a one-off single)
More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar