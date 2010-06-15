Rawkblog & TwentyFourBit Present: 2010 1/2-Year Mixtape



Photo by David Greenwald



This is usually about the time of year I post my favorite albums (coming soon!) and songs of the first six months. In the spirit of having more fun than usual, Peter of TwentyFourBit and I have teamed up for a 20-track mixtape of 2010's finest tracks thus far -- half are my picks, half are his. (Guess who picked Bon Iver.) All the glory in MP3 and streams (click through, RSSers) after the jump.

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round": mp3

Avi Buffalo - "What's In It For": mp3

Beach House - "Norway": mp3

Judson Claiborne - "Twilight Spirit": mp3

The Morning Benders - "Excuses": mp3

Sally Seltmann - "Harmony To My Heartbeat": mp3

Sleigh Bells - "Rill Rill": mp3

The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire": mp3

Anaïs Mitchell feat. Ben Knox Miller and Justin Vernon - "Wait For Me"

The National - "Conversation 16"





Joanna Newsom - "Good Intentions Paving Company"





Bonnie "Prince" Billy and the Cairo Gang - "Go Folks, Go"





Kanye West - "Power"





Frightened Rabbit - "Things"





The Dead Weather - "Gasoline"





Laura Marling - "Hope In The Air"





The National - "Lemonworld"





Fiona Apple - "So Sleepy"



BP Fallon - "I Believe In Elvis Presley"



Bright Eyes - "Happy Accident"



Related:

2010 Album Release Calendar

2009 Songs Of The Year

Lists Archive