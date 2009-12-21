Best Of 2009: Songs Of The Year



Photo/illustration by David Greenwald

All due apologies to Animal Collective, Mandy Moore really brought it in the singles department this year. My top 54 pretty young white people playing guitar and singing earnestly after the jump. (Note: Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" not included.)

Best Of 2009: Albums | Songs | Concert Photos | Movies | Rawky Awards

The list after the jump!

Download All Songs: ZIP

1. Karen O and the Kids - "Worried Shoes" (Daniel Johnston cover): mp3

A beautifully written song finally gets the performance it deserves on the soundtrack of a phenomenal (yes) movie. And who knew Karen could out-sing Cat Power?

2. Bill Callahan - "Jim Cain": mp3

In which Bill Callahan breaks up with Joanna Newsom and writes the saddest fucking song ever.

3. Wilco - "One Wing": mp3

If only every song on Wilco (The Album) was this good. Great Tweedy lyrics, searing Nels guitars.

4. Phoenix - "1901": mp3

The obvious choice for jam of the year in 2009, 1901, or pretty much any year that didn't already have "This Charming Man."

5. Neko Case - "This Tornado Loves You": mp3

A+ Gothic alt-country from its premiere songstress.

6. Grizzly Bear - "Ready, Able": mp3

Indie folk's foremost innovators enter The Twilight Zone (but not the Twilight zone).

7. Charlie Wadhams - "Someone To Kiss": mp3

I only regret Sinatra didn't have the chance to have a go at this one.

8. Very Truly Yours - "1234": mp3

Very truly the most adorable indie-pop gem of the year.

9. Dirty Projectors - "Stillness Is The Move": mp3

See No. 7, only with Aaliyah.

10. Reverie Sound Revue - "An Anniversary Away": mp3

Fans of the xx: This is what you should be listening to instead of the xx. Fans of Broken Social Scene: You should listen to this, too.

11. Richard Hawley - "Early Morning Rain" (Gordon Lightfoot cover): mp3

12. Greater California - "The Foolish Son": mp3

13. Mandy Moore - "Love To Love Me Back"

14. Animal Collective - "Guys Eyes": mp3

15. Pepper Rabbit - "Red Wine": mp3

16. Jay-Z - "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)"

17. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - "This Love Is Fucking Right": mp3

18. St. Vincent - "Laughing with a Mouth of Blood": mp3

19. Paramore - "Playing God"

20. Radiohead - "Harry Patch (In Memory Of)": mp3

21. It Hugs Back - "Work Day": mp3

21.5 Japandroids - "Young Hearts Spark Fire": mp3 (update: totally forgot this one!)

22. Real Estate - "Beach Comber": mp3

23. Sondre Lerche - "Like Lazenby": mp3

24. God Help The Girl - "Come Monday Night"

25. Bowerbirds - "Northern Lights": mp3

26. Diane Birch - "Fools": mp3

27. Rose Melberg - "Things That We Do": mp3

28. Cymbals Eat Guitars - "Tunguska": mp3

29. Asobi Seksu - "Transparence"

30. Girls - "Hellhole Ratrace": mp3

31. Air - "African Velvet"

32. John Vanderslice - "Tremble and Tear": mp3

33. Thao with the Get Down Stay Down - "Know Better Learn Faster": mp3

34. Iron & Wine - "Stolen Houses (Die)"

35. The xx - "Crystalised": mp3

36. Telekinesis - "Coast of Carolina": mp3

37. Burning Hearts - "Iris": mp3

38. We/Or/Me - "Aimless Day": mp3

39. Dog Day - "Saturday Night": mp3

40. Taken By Trees - "Watch The Waves": mp3

41. Strand Of Oaks - "New Paris": mp3

42. Kurt Vile - "Hunchback": mp3

43. Camera Obscura - "French Navy"

44. Adam & Darcie - "I Need To Let Go Of What I Won't Miss": mp3

45. Wild Light - "California On My Mind"

46. Division Day - "Chalk Lines": mp3

47. Sally Shapiro - "Dying In Africa" (Nikolas Makelberge cover): mp3

48. The Clientele - "Bonfires On The Heath": mp3

49. Coconut Records - "Microphone": mp3

50. Yael Meyer - "Heartbeat": mp3

51. Noah & The Whale - "Blue Skies": mp3

52. Tesla Boy - "Fire"

53. Daniel, Fred & Julie - "The Gambler and His Bride"

Best Of 2009: Albums | Songs | Concert Photos | Movies | Rawky Awards